The Allahabad High Court took suo motu cognizance of severe waterlogging in Prayagraj after judges were delayed. The court has summoned the District Magistrate and Municipal Commissioner, demanding an explanation for the lack of preventive measures.

High Court Takes Action Over Waterlogging

The Allahabad High Court has taken suo motu cognizance and registered a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) over waterlogging in several places in Prayagraj following heavy rainfall. A division bench comprising Justice Ajit Kumar and Justice Garima Prasad took cognizance of the issue, and the High Court has issued directions to the district administration.

On Tuesday, continuous rainfall led to severe waterlogging across the city, causing difficulties for the judges to reach the court, which resulted in a delay in the start of court proceedings. Taking this as the basis, the court itself took cognizance of the matter. The High Court has directed the District Magistrate and Municipal Commissioner, Prayagraj, to appear personally before the court and explain why adequate measures were not taken in advance to prevent waterlogging in low-lying areas. The Secretary, Urban Development and Planning Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh, has also been directed to file a personal affidavit by the day after tomorrow, explaining what plans have been approved to prevent waterlogging.

City Life Disrupted by Heavy Rain

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, all schools in Prayagraj remained closed (August 18) following torrential rain and severe waterlogging across the city. A 'rainy day' holiday was declared for all council, secondary, and recognized/aided schools of all boards, covering English and Hindi medium institutions from pre-primary to Class 12.

The decision was taken as a precautionary measure amid adverse weather conditions, with authorities prioritising the safety of students, teachers, and other school staff. Heavy rain lashed parts of Prayagraj, causing severe waterlogging on roads, in low-lying areas, and at an underpass. The situation disrupted traffic and commuting in several parts of the city.

IMD Issues Orange Alert and Advisories

The India Meteorological Department's Regional Meteorological Centre in Lucknow has issued an Orange Alert for Uttar Pradesh, warning of widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall across the state from August 17 to 23 due to active monsoon conditions. According to the weather release, multiple cyclonic circulations over East UP and North Haryana, a shifting monsoon trough, and a developing depression over the Bay of Bengal are likely to intensify rainfall in the coming week.

State's Rainfall Deficit

The state continues to reel under a seasonal rainfall deficit. As of Monday, East UP has received 386.4 mm against a normal of 526.0 mm, marking a 27% shortfall. West UP recorded 416.0 mm against a normal of 454.6 mm, a deficit of 8%. Overall, UP has received 398.6 mm against the normal of 496.3 mm, a 20% deficit. In the last 24 hours, Churk in Sonbhadra recorded the highest rainfall at 147.2 mm. The IMD said rain and thundershowers are expected at many to most places throughout the week.

Safety and Farming Recommendations

The IMD warned of waterlogging in low-lying areas and tunnels, a sudden rise in river and stream levels, damage to kutcha structures, traffic disruptions due to poor visibility and slippery roads, and possible crop damage. Citizens have been advised to stay away from flood-prone and low-lying areas, avoid taking shelter under trees during lightning, and refrain from non-essential travel.

The department also urged people to stay away from riverbanks and to unplug electronic appliances during thunderstorms. Farmers have been asked to ensure proper drainage in fields to prevent waterlogging, particularly for sugarcane, maize, and pulses. The IMD also recommended postponing fertiliser and pesticide application during heavy rain, providing staking support to tall crops like sugarcane and banana, and monitoring for pests and diseases that thrive in high humidity. (ANI)