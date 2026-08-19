Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi announced a Rs 1,000-crore relief package for six flood-hit districts like Balasore and Bhadrak. Over 9 lakh people are affected. The package includes aid for farmers, fishermen, artisans, and infrastructure repair.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday announced a Rs 1,000-crore relief package for six flood-hit districts, as heavy rainfall triggered fresh flooding in northern Odisha, affecting over nine lakh people across Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Kendrapara.

Details of the Relief Package

Under the special package for flood-hit areas, farmers whose crops suffered damage in non-irrigated areas will be provided Rs 8,500 per hectare, while those in irrigated areas will receive Rs 17,000 per hectare. Assistance for damage to perennial crops has been fixed at Rs 22,500 per hectare.

Special financial assistance will be transferred through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to the bank accounts of affected farmers for the purchase of paddy and non-paddy seeds. Affected farmers will also be provided free vegetable mini-kits, along with a 75% subsidy for post-flood pest and disease management.

Damaged irrigation projects will be restored and repaired on a war footing. Compensation will be provided for livestock losses, while assistance will be extended to fishermen and farmers for the restoration of damaged boats, fishing nets and ponds. Short-term Kharif crop loans of willing farmers will be converted into medium-term loans. Artisans and weavers affected by the floods will receive Rs 5,000 for damaged tools and equipment, and another Rs 5,000 for loss of raw materials or finished products.

Temporary repairs of roads and other infrastructure will be undertaken immediately, with funds for permanent reconstruction to be provided after a detailed damage assessment. Distribution of cooked food, dry food and relief rice will continue in all affected areas until the situation returns to normal. Financial assistance will also be provided to affected families for the purchase of essential clothing, utensils and household articles.

Rescue Operations and Weather Warnings

CM Majhi on Tuesday said authorities are intensifying evacuation, rescue and relief operations amid continuing rainfall and rising river levels across the six districts. He has also visited several of the flood affected area to assess the situation on the ground.

According to IMD reports on August 15, 429 villages across 52 blocks had been affected by floodwater, while 79 rescue teams were deployed.

The Central Water Commission has warned of flash-flood risks in parts of Odisha, while the IMD has forecast further heavy rainfall and issued an alert for 11 districts.

Authorities continue to monitor vulnerable areas and coordinate evacuation, relief distribution and medical preparedness. (ANI)