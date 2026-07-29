Delhi is expected to witness cloudy skies, intermittent rain and thunderstorms on July 29, bringing relief from humid conditions. The IMD has advised residents to stay alert for waterlogging, traffic snarls and gusty winds.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast an active monsoon day for Delhi on Wednesday, July 29. Most parts of the national capital are likely to experience generally cloudy skies with spells of light to moderate rainfall. Isolated areas may receive heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, particularly during the evening and night. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain around 33–34 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures are likely to hover near 27 degrees Celsius, making the weather considerably more comfortable than recent weeks.

Traffic Advisory and Public Precautions

With rain expected through the day, commuters should be prepared for slower traffic movement and possible waterlogging in low-lying areas. Reduced visibility during heavy showers may also affect road travel. Residents are advised to carry umbrellas or raincoats, avoid waterlogged stretches and remain indoors during thunderstorms whenever possible. Authorities have urged people to stay updated with official weather advisories before planning outdoor activities.

Monsoon Activity to Continue

The active southwest monsoon is expected to keep weather conditions favourable for additional rainfall over Delhi-NCR during the next few days. The ongoing wet spell is likely to maintain pleasant daytime temperatures, although humidity levels may remain high between rain spells. IMD forecasts indicate that intermittent showers will continue to influence weather across the region through the week.

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