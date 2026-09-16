A woman visiting Connaught Place in Delhi was forced to wear an extra shirt over her outfit after feeling uncomfortable due to constant staring from older men. Her friend, Neha Kopani, captured the incident in a viral Instagram video, highlighting concerns about women's safety.

A woman exploring Connaught Place in Delhi with her friend reported that their trip became uncomfortable when her friend felt pressured to wear an additional shirt due to what she called constant gazing by a group of "uncles." Instagram user Neha Kopani posted a video of the event, capturing her friend as she adds a pink shirt over the outfit she initially wore."

She became so uneasy that she had to wear a shirt," Neha remarked while filming her friend, then inquired about why she chose to cover up.Her friend responded that "uncles" had been watching her.

Neha replied that a “dirty crowd” could be found anywhere, but her friend mentioned she hadn't anticipated seeing that kind of conduct in Connaught Place. While fastening the pink shirt, the woman turned to display her complete coverage from head to toe. Neha commented that maybe people would cease looking at her now.

“Safety is completely nonexistent,” she stated, noting that her friend felt compelled to wear the shirt due to older men reportedly staring at her incessantly. She specifically highlighted that, in her view, it was not young men or boys who had made her friend uneasy, but rather older men.

“If I'm here, and I can't even wear the clothes that I like, it makes me very angry,” Neha said.

Towards the end of the video, she showed what her friend had originally been wearing underneath the shirt and said that this was all she had worn before deciding to cover herself up.

Watch Viral Video

The video sparked a conversation in the comments about women experiencing discomfort due to unwanted gaze in public areas. Many users expressed comparable worries regarding the crowd in Connaught Place, with one individual noting that the actions of certain older men rendered the area especially unpleasant to visit. Another individual noted that the woman seemed to have foreseen the chance of feeling uneasy, since she had brought an extra shirt along. Some conveyed frustration that women couldn't always relax during an outing without being aware of such behavior surrounding them.