A Golden Retriever has become an internet sensation after a viral Instagram video showed it enthusiastically eating pani puri. The dog's owner clarified that it was a specially prepared, dog-friendly version of the popular street food. The video has garnered over 2.20 lakh views, with users delighted by the dog's relatable love for the snack.

A Golden Retriever has become an unlikely pani puri star after a video of the dog happily eating the popular street-food snack went viral on Instagram. The dog is shown in the video waiting impatiently to be given pani puri, seemingly fully engrossed in each bite.

The video, which was posted on the Instagram handle doobieismygolden, has now garnered over 2.20 lakh views and over 40,000 likes. The caption claims that a healthier, dog-friendly version of the pani puri was created with ingredients picked especially for the animal.

The pet parent characterised the snack as a healthier take on pani puri and stated in the caption that he is cautious about what his dogs consume.

"Paw Paw, one more pani puri please," he wrote. He added, "Dog-mom note: I'm always mindful of what my dogs eat! This is our healthier, dog-friendly pani puri — sweet potato stuffing + pudina(few leaves), coriander, apple & kiwi pani."

Watch Viral Video

The text appearing on the video reads, "POV: When you realize you have free will & a Paw-paw". The dog can be seen patiently waiting for the next pani puri, making the moment even more amusing.

Internet Reacts

The video quickly drew comments from viewers who clearly found the dog's enthusiasm for pani puri relatable. A user said, "Pani puri has officially found its biggest fan!"

Others joined in with their own light-hearted responses, saying that the dog had the patience of an experienced pani puri enthusiast and was ready for another round.

The Golden Retriever appeared to be planning his next meal, according to one viewer, while another said that the dog had obviously realised one of the nicest aspects about having "free will."

Since then, the dog has been the hero of a movie that is basically all about waiting for the next pani puri because of the laid-back small meal.