Domestic and international tourists are flocking to Srinagar's Dal Lake. Visitors from Punjab and Malaysia praised the scenic beauty, Shikara rides, houseboat stays, local cuisine, and the warm hospitality of the people in Kashmir.

Dal Lake Continues to Charm Tourists

Dal Lake, popularly known as the "Jewel in the crown of Kashmir", continues to draw domestic and international tourists, with visitors enjoying Shikara rides on the picturesque Dal Lake.

'People Here Are Really Sweet': Domestic Tourist

Navinder Singh, a tourist from Punjab, said he and his family were thoroughly enjoying their trip and exploring nearby attractions. Singh strongly recommended Kashmir as a travel destination, praising both the local people and the administration.

"I came here for a visit with my family, and have visited the places nearby. The places are really good. I would recommend to all to come here and meet people here, as they are really sweet and caring," he said.

Speaking about his experience at Dal Lake and the Shikara ride, Singh said, "The view is very good and mesmerising," adding that the ride itself was equally enjoyable.

Malaysian Visitor Impressed by Hospitality

Melvin, a tourist from Malaysia visiting Kashmir for the first time, said he was thoroughly enjoying his trip and had been impressed by the hospitality of the local people. "This is my first time in Kashmir. I love this place; I love India. It's a very nice place," he said.

Melvin said he had stayed at a houseboat during his visit and was impressed by the experience. "Yesterday I stayed one night in this houseboat. It's very nice. The decoration, everything is very nice. And Kashmir people are very friendly. The people, I need help, they help me. Okay, thank you," he said.

Expressing his intent to return to Kashmir, Melvin also praised the local cuisine. "Oh yeah, I will come back. I love the food here. Indian food is very nice," he said, adding that he was thoroughly enjoying his time in the Valley.

Dal Lake continues to draw a steady stream of domestic and international tourists through the year, with Shikara rides remaining one of the most popular attractions for visitors seeking to experience the scenic beauty of Srinagar.