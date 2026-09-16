Indian woman in South Korea shared how her company motivates fitness by gifting branded products for regular activity, leaving viewers in India wishing for similar workplace culture.

Fitness is often overlooked in Indian workplaces, but in South Korea, companies are taking a different approach. Here, employees are encouraged to balance work with self-care, and rewarded for it.

Indian employee Mansi Arora highlighted this cultural difference in a viral video. She explained that her company offers gifts to staff who consistently engage in fitness activities for two months.

How The Scheme Works

Mansi said employees must provide daily proof of their activity, such as photos or videos. The rewards are not small tokens but expensive branded products.

She added that the initiative is designed to ensure workers pay attention to their health alongside professional responsibilities. For her, it became the motivation she needed.

Online Reactions

The video quickly drew responses from viewers in India. One user joked that their manager reacts negatively even to the mention of workouts. Another said they too needed such motivation. Others asked when similar rules might be introduced in Indian companies.

Mansi’s experience reflects how South Korean companies integrate fitness into workplace culture. By incentivizing self-care, they encourage employees to maintain balance between work and health.