UP Congress chief Ajay Rai accused the BJP of orchestrating the discovery of sandbags in Varanasi sewers to deflect blame for waterlogging and challenged them to showcase completed infrastructure instead of holding political yatras.

Congress Alleges BJP Staged Sewer Blockage in Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai on Wednesday launched an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that the ruling party itself orchestrated the dumping of sandbags into Varanasi's sewer lines to deflect blame from civic waterlogging, while taking sharp swipes at the BJP's outreach drives, the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), and alliance dynamics.

Speaking about the political controversy triggered by severe waterlogging following torrential rains, Rai questioned the Varanasi Mayor and municipal authorities over the discovery of sandbags inside a manhole, which had prompted the Jal Nigam to lodge an FIR. "How did they know they had to pull out sandbags from that specific manhole? This clearly implies that BJP people themselves got those sandbags placed there. If that is not the case, there are 12 CCTV cameras installed at the location; examine the footage and the truth will be clear for everyone to see," Rai said.

Challenges BJP on Development vs 'Political Yatras'

Reacting to the BJP's planned 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' bike yatra from Varanasi to Vadnagar on September 17 to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, the state Congress chief challenged the ruling party to showcase completed urban infrastructure instead of launching political yatras. "Big leaders are arriving here. If they have the courage, let them sit in the Varanasi ropeway and inaugurate it. Under the pretext of a birthday celebration, these people are merely doing election preparation because they remain perpetually in poll mode," Rai remarked.

Accusations of Communal Politics Over UCC

The Congress leader also aimed at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assertion that the Uniform Civil Code would be rolled out across all NDA-governed states before 2029, accusing the BJP of relying on communal issues to polarise society. "They only know how to engage in Hindu-Muslim politics. Mosques are being demolished or targeted, as witnessed in Saharanpur, and notices are being served to Mustafa Masjid in Moradabad to provoke tensions. Whether they bring UCC or UGC, their only intention is to make communities fight each other," he alleged.

Rai on Alliance and Party Matters

Addresses NDA Ally Sanjay Nishad

Responding to Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister and Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad's recent meeting with Samajwadi Party leader Mata Prasad Pandey, Rai challenged the NDA ally to stand up for his community. "If Sanjay Nishad has the courage, he should resign from the government and genuinely fight for the rights of the Nishad community. The Congress party is the true well-wisher of Nishads, not the Samajwadi Party. Sanjay Nishad should reach out to the Congress rather than the Samajwadi Party," Rai stated.

Clarifies Stance on Seat Sharing with Samajwadi Party

Addressing internal discussions regarding seat-sharing between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party following remarks by party MP Imran Masood, Rai asserted that the decision rests exclusively with the central leadership. "The issue of seat sharing will be resolved by our party high command. No intermediary should comment on this matter. Which seats and how many seats will be contested will be decided strictly by our top leadership," Rai affirmed.

(ANI)