A heartwarming viral video shows police and paramilitary personnel enjoying a merry-go-round at a park. The clip, showing the uniformed staff taking a break, has garnered positive reactions online, reminding many of the importance of embracing one's inner child.

A heartwarming video showing a group of police and paramilitary personnel enjoying a ride on a merry-go-round at a local park has gone viral on social media. In the video, the uniformed staff members are seen taking turns on the playground ride and smiling as they take a little respite from their hard work. The film has garnered a lot of attention online, despite the fact that it is unclear when and where it was shot.

More than 48,000 people have viewed the message, and many of them have praised the staff for embracing a straightforward moment of joy. Many viewers claimed that the film served as a reminder that everyone has a childish side that merits an occasional excursion, regardless of their line of work.

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Internet Reacts

"Everyone has the right to enjoy a moment of happiness, but such videos of personnel in uniform should not be made viral or posted publicly. The uniform represents duty, discipline and dignity. Let's respect its sanctity and uphold the dignity of those who wear it," one user commented.

Another wrote, "Everyone has a child in them. The world would become a happier place if all of us, as adults, brought out that inner child every once in a while."

"Lovely. One must keep the child alive inside," commented a third user.

Another added, "You are never too old to be a child. Look at them having fun."