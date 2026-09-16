BJP's Tamil Nadu president Nainar Nagendran has termed CM Vijay's London trip a 'pleasure tour,' alleging that claims of securing new investments are 'a complete lie' and that the government is misleading the public by misrepresenting existing businesses.

BJP Slams CM Vijay's London Trip as 'Pleasure Tour'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu president Nainar Nagendran on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Vijay, terming his recent visit to London a mere "pleasure tour" and alleging that claims of securing fresh industrial investments for Tamil Nadu are completely baseless.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, the senior BJP leader accused the state government of misleading the public by projecting existing business establishments as new foreign investments resulting from the overseas trip. "Chief Minister Vijay's London trip should be seen only as a pleasure tour. It is a complete lie that Chief Minister Vijay brought investments to Tamil Nadu. They are pointing out already existing companies as new industrial investments," Nagendran said.

Alleges Move to Shift Secretariat Harms Fishermen

He also took a dig at the Chief Minister's cinematic background, drawing a sharp contrast between his on-screen persona and his administrative decisions. "As an actor, Vijay made a film as a friend of fishermen, but now as Chief Minister, he is trying to bring the Secretariat to Pattinapakkam against the fishermen," Nagendran alleged, claiming that the proposed move overlooks the interests of the local fishing community.

The BJP leader made these remarks on the sidelines of an event in Guindy, Chennai, where he paid floral tributes at the statue of renowned freedom fighter and politician SS Ramasami Padayatchiyar to commemorate his 109th birth anniversary.

CM's London Community Meet Cancelled Over Safety Concerns

Meanwhile, a scheduled meeting between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and members of the Tamil community in London was called off following directives from local law enforcement. The IT Wing of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in a post on X, said that the meeting had been cancelled in view of public safety norms.

"We know that the Tamil community in London is eager and filled with heartfelt affection to meet the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru C. Joseph Vijay. However, due to concerns regarding public safety and in deference to the request of the London Metropolitan Police, circumstances have arisen that prevent the Chief Minister, the victorious leader, from meeting you. We therefore earnestly request that no one attempts to meet him," it said.

The IT Wing of TVK urged the members of the Tamil community not to gather outside the hotel, where CM Vijay is staying. "We humbly ask that you refrain from waiting outside the hotel where he is staying or along the routes he travels," it added. (ANI)