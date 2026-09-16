Divya Joshi, an Indian MBBS student in Russia, revealed her part-time delivery job earnings in a viral video, sparking debate online about student work rules, income levels and balancing studies abroad.

Divya Joshi, an MBBS student from India studying in Russia, has gone viral after sharing how she earns money during her free time. In a video, she takes up work as a delivery partner, showing viewers her day’s earnings and surprising many with the amount.

In the clip, Divya begins by delivering cosmetics and groceries, earning about 300 rubles. Later, she completes multiple nearby orders on foot. Towards the end of her shift, she delivers four orders together, earning 570 rubles.

By the close of her eight-hour day, she has completed 20 deliveries and earned 3,216 rubles - roughly ₹3,600 when converted to Indian currency.

Online Reactions

The video sparked wide discussion. Some users pointed out that Russia is expensive and the earnings may not be sufficient. Others questioned whether students on visas are allowed to work during their studies. Divya responded that such work is permitted.

Several viewers also raised concerns about balancing studies with work. MBBS students have long classes, practicals, exams and hospital postings, making daily part-time jobs difficult.

Divya explained that she does not work every day. Instead, she takes up delivery jobs only twice a week when she has free time. She also noted that earnings vary and are not always the same as shown in the video.

She emphasized that her primary focus remains her medical studies, and the delivery work is occasional, not a regular commitment.