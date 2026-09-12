Delhi is getting a new Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) in Sheikh Sarai. The government has approved Rs 151.81 crore for the project, which aims to handle increased forensic demand following the implementation of new criminal laws.

Delhi is set to get a new Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) at Sheikh Sarai, with the state government approving a budget of Rs 151.81 crore for the project.

The decision was cleared by the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC), chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The Public Works Department (PWD) has been tasked with constructing the facility, with the government setting a two-year deadline for completion.

The proposed laboratory will come up on a plot measuring around 6,300 square metres and will have a built-up area of approximately 18,300 square metres. It is planned as an integrated forensic facility equipped to handle the specialised requirements involved in the scientific examination of evidence.

New Laws Increase Need for Forensic Investigations

The new laboratory is expected to play a key role in helping Delhi Police and the Home Department deal with the increasing demand for forensic examination following the implementation of the new criminal laws. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) have increased the need for forensic investigations in criminal cases.

According to the government, the Sheikh Sarai facility will add capacity to Delhi's forensic system and help investigators rely more effectively on scientific evidence during criminal investigations. The new RFSL is expected to primarily serve South, Southeast and Central Delhi districts. It will also provide additional scientific support to the existing Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini.

Forensic examination can be crucial in establishing links between suspects, victims and crime scenes, as well as in providing scientific evidence for use during criminal trials. The government said strengthening this infrastructure would therefore support both investigations and the wider justice-delivery process.

Boosting Investigation Efficiency

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood said the new facility would help speed up the examination of evidence and the preparation of forensic reports once it becomes operational. He said the laboratory would make evidence-based investigations more efficient and could contribute to the timely disposal of criminal cases in courts.

With the Sheikh Sarai facility, Delhi is looking to expand its forensic capacity at a time when scientific evidence is playing an increasingly important role in criminal investigations and trials. The project is also expected to reduce pressure on existing forensic facilities while improving access to specialised forensic services across the capital.