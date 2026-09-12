Massive blood donation camps will be held in Varanasi on September 17 under the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'. CMO NP Singh instructed that all donors must undergo mandatory health checks and all safety protocols must be followed during the camps.

Massive blood donation camps will be organised in the Varanasi district on the first day of the campaign 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' on September 17.

CMO Directs Strict Protocols and Appeals to Citizens

A meeting was held on Saturday following the directive of Chief Medical Officer NP Singh to discuss the preparations for the program. CMO directed all concerned officials and institutions to ensure that every donor who donates blood at the blood donation camp must undergo a mandatory weight, blood pressure, and necessary health check-up as per the prescribed standards before donating. Only eligible donors should donate blood, and the prescribed medical protocols and safety standards should be fully followed during blood donation.

He directed that all blood donation camps maintain proper hygiene and sanitation, and that all personnel deployed at the camps be present in the prescribed uniform. He also directed that all donors be immediately provided with refreshments and a blood donation certificate after blood donation.

CMO appealed to the district residents, saying that all healthy citizens should voluntarily participate in this noble campaign by donating blood. Your donated blood can play a vital role in saving the life of someone in need. Strengthen this commitment to human and public service by donating blood.

Preparatory Meeting Held with Key Stakeholders

This preparatory meeting was attended by Sanjay Rai, Additional Chief Medical Officer and Nodal Officer for the Program, Atul Singh, Medical Officer and Co-Nodal Officer, Naveen Singh, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Zubaan Ali, Drug Inspector, and representatives from various government and private blood banks and medical institutions.

A total of 28 participants, including SSPG Divisional District Hospital, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital, IMA, IMS BHU, Heritage Medical College, Heritage Hospital Blood Bank, Apex Hospital, Swami Harshankaranand Blood Bank, Amritasha Blood Bank, Ganga Seva Sadan Component Blood Bank, Kalindi Blood Bank and Popular Hospital Blood Bank attended the meeting.

Focus on Camp Organisation and Donor Facilities

The meeting held detailed discussions on the successful organisation of blood donation camps, facilities for donors, necessary medical arrangements and coordination between various organisations. (ANI)