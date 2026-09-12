UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak stated the BRICS Summit in New Delhi is highly significant and will open new avenues for India's progress. He highlighted that discussions with leaders from countries like China and Russia will create new opportunities.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday said the BRICS Summit being held in New Delhi is highly significant for India and will open new avenues for the country's progress.

Speaking about the summit, Brajesh Pathak said the participation of leaders from major countries and the discussions taking place at the event would create new opportunities for India's development. He said, "The BRICS Summit is very important for India. Today, the presidents of countries like China and Russia are coming here. The way the discussions are progressing at the BRICS Summit will open new avenues for progress in India."

18th BRICS Summit: Theme and Agenda

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13. India's Chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with development, sustainability and innovation forming key areas of focus.

BRICS has emerged as an important platform for coordination among major emerging economies and for advancing the interests of the Global South in multilateral institutions. Its agenda covers development, finance, technology, trade and people-to-people exchanges.

Expanded Grouping and Global Context

The grouping currently comprises 11 countries -- Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE.

India's BRICS Chairship comes amid global economic fragmentation, technological disruption, geopolitical uncertainty, climate change and resource pressures. The expanded grouping provides a platform for cooperation on development, climate action, technology, energy and financial resilience, while also contributing to discussions on reforms in global institutions. (ANI)