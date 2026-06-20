When a scuffle broke out at Shahdara railway station in east Delhi, a man was fatally assaulted. Police are probing the incident, examining CCTV footage and questioning witnesses to piece together what happened.

A 32‑year‑old man died after being assaulted by fellow passengers during a rush to board the Yoga Express at Shahdara railway station in east Delhi on Saturday. The incident unfolded on Platform No. 3, where passengers were jostling to enter the train.

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Police said the victim, identified as Pankaj Dhama from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly attacked with punches and kicks after an argument broke out in the crowd.

Victim Declared Dead At Hospital

Following the altercation, Dhama was rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital by a police team from Old Delhi railway station. Doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A medico‑legal case has been registered, and proceedings have begun under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to a senior officer.

Investigation Underway

Authorities are examining CCTV footage from the station and questioning eyewitnesses to identify those involved in the assault. Police said further investigation is in progress to establish the sequence of events and determine responsibility.

The incident has raised concerns about crowd management and passenger safety at busy railway stations, where rushes to board trains often lead to scuffles.