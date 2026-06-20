A dramatic rescue unfolded at La Aurora Zoo when an elephant saved a drowning gazelle. The determined animal used its trunk to pull the gazelle to safety, stunning onlookers. This wasn’t the first act of heroism at the zoo.

A remarkable rescue at La Aurora Zoo in Guatemala City has captured global attention after an elephant saved a drowning gazelle. The incident occurred when the gazelle slipped into a body of water inside the enclosure and struggled to escape.

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Witnesses said the elephant quickly noticed the distress and extended its trunk into the water, offering the gazelle a chance to climb out. The first attempt failed, but the elephant persisted, cheered on by a crowd of visitors.

Elephant’s Determination Wins Applause

In a dramatic moment, the elephant wrapped its trunk around the gazelle’s horn and pulled it to safety. The crowd erupted in applause as the gazelle emerged from the water, shaken but alive.

This was not the first time an elephant at the zoo acted heroically. Trompita, a 61‑year‑old Asian elephant, had previously saved an antelope in the same enclosure. On that occasion, Trompita sounded a loud call to alert a caretaker, who rushed in and lifted the struggling animal to dry land.

Zoo officials highlighted the extraordinary instincts of the elephants, noting how their actions have twice prevented tragedy. Visitors described the rescue as unforgettable, praising the determination and intelligence displayed.