A mobile snatching attempt in Cubbonpete turned tragic when one accused collapsed and died while fleeing. His associate was arrested after a pedestrian’s quick action stopped their scooter. The incident has sparked shock and debate.

A mobile phone snatching in Cubbonpete, near Majestic, ended in tragedy on June 16 when one of the accused collapsed and died while fleeing. The incident occurred around 5.30 p.m. on 14th Cross, involving two men on a scooter.

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Advocate Basavaraju M, a resident of Nagashettihalli, was checking the location of an office on his phone when the suspects allegedly snatched it and tried to escape. Basavaraju raised the alarm and chased after them.

Their escape was interrupted by a pedestrian who hurled a heavy sack at the scooter, causing the riders to lose balance and fall. The snatched phone slipped from their possession during the crash.

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Pedestrian’s Intervention Changes Course

The suspects abandoned the scooter and ran for nearly 250 metres. One of them, Junaid, 18, collapsed next to a parked bike and died on the spot. His associate, Arbaz, 23, was apprehended by police.

Junaid’s parents later informed authorities that he was a cardiac patient with a stent in his coronary artery. Police confirmed that Junaid was a first‑time offender, while Arbaz is known as a habitual mobile snatcher and vehicle lifter.

Based on Basavaraju’s complaint, a case was registered under BNS Section 304 (snatching). Following Junaid’s death, police also filed a case of unnatural death at Ulsoor Gate station.