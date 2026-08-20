Delhi’s SIR-2026 voter list schedule has been revised. The draft electoral roll will be published on August 31, while the final voter list will now be released on November 4, 2026. Voters can file claims and objections until September 30.

Delhi electorates, who are eagerly awaiting the next announcement regarding the updating of electoral roll, can refer to the new schedule in this respect. As per this revised schedule announced by the Election Commission, the deadline for the publication of the final voter list for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR-2026) in Delhi has been set as November 4, 2026, whereas draft electoral roll will be released on August 31.

Revised Schedule Released by Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi

According to the revised schedule released by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, the draft electoral roll of Delhi will be released on August 31, 2026.Electors who had submitted their Enumeration Forms will be able to check their names and other details from the draft list of voters.

Voters may visit the website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, to find their names from the draft electoral roll.In case of any discrepancy or eligibility problem, the concerned voters may raise their claims or objections as per the procedure.

Claims and Objections Window Extended

Under the new schedule, voters will get an opportunity to file their claims and objections against the draft electoral roll between August 31 and September 30, 2026.

Previously, this window was set for August 24 to September 23. The issuance of notices and disposal of claims and objections have also been deferred. This process is to take place between August 31 and October 29, compared to the earlier August 24 to October 22 window.

This is the window that voters will get the chance to raise any issues surrounding the draft electoral roll concerning their names, information, and eligibility.

Publication of Final Electoral Roll on November 4

The most significant modification is in respect to the publication of the final voter list. The final electoral roll will now be released on November 4, 2026, compared to the earlier date of October 27. In addition, the rationalization and reorganization of polling stations will be completed by August 24, previously set to be completed by August 17.

Why is SIR-2026 important for Delhi voters?

The purpose of the Special Intensive Revision is to update the electoral roll and ensure that eligible citizens are entered while ineligible citizens are detected through the prescribed procedure.

It is, thus, a vital stage for voters to ensure that there is no mistake in the draft roll. For those voters who have submitted enumeration forms, it is necessary to cross-check their names after August 31 and take action if necessary.

The revised timetable ensures that the final electoral roll is published in Delhi by November 4, 2026.