Remembering former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his 82nd birth anniversary, Congress leaders paid floral tributes at Veer Bhumi. MP Pawan Khera said India's destiny would have changed had he lived, while Mani Shankar Aiyar stressed recalling his vision.

'India's Destiny Would Have Changed'

Remembering former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 82nd birth anniversary, Congress MP Pawan Khera on Thursday said his untimely demise was a great loss for the country, adding that had he been alive, "the history, future and destiny of this country would have changed".

Speaking to reporters, Khera said, "It is our misfortune that he (Rajiv Gandhi) passed away at an early age. History would have changed, the future of this country would have changed, the destiny of this country would have changed."

Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, while remembering Rajiv Gandhi, said that it was important to recall his thoughts and his vision for the country. Speaking to reporters here, Aiyar said, "Either 'Dimaagi Naxals' will be captured or made to run away from the country. In such a situation, it is important to remember Rajiv ji. Those who have gathered here should read about Rajiv's thoughts and what he spoke about the character of our country. Unless we do that, it will be difficult to fight Modi ji."

Tributes Pour in at Veer Bhumi

Earlier in the day, Congress leaders led by CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi paid floral tributes to late Rajiv Gandhi on his 82nd birth anniversary at Veer Bhumi in New Delhi. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also offered floral tributes at the memorial of the former Prime Minister, described as the "architect of modern India".

In a post on X, Congress wrote, "Rajiv Gandhi ji, the architect of modern India, is being remembered by the entire country today."

Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other party leaders and workers were also present at Veer Bhumi to pay homage.

Legacy of India's Youngest Prime Minister

Rajiv Gandhi became the youngest Prime Minister of India when he assumed office in October 1984 at the age of 40, following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He remained in office till December 2, 1989.

Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by an LTTE suicide bomber during an election rally in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991.

His government's Computer and IT Policy reduced import duties on computers and software, laying the foundation for India's information technology growth. In 1988, his government's policies helped establish the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), boosting the country's software industry.