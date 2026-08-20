Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu chaired a review meeting on the city's preparedness for the upcoming BRICS Summit 2026. He stressed on seamless multi-agency coordination and time-bound execution to ensure a secure and orderly event.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the national capital's readiness for the upcoming BRICS Summit 2026, scheduled to be held on September 12-13. Emphasising the significance of Delhi being selected as the host venue, the LG underscored the necessity of strict, time-bound execution and seamless cooperation among all stakeholder agencies to align with national priorities.

LG Reviews Preparedness, Stresses on Coordination

In a post on X, Sandhu said, "Chaired a review meeting on Delhi's preparedness for the upcoming BRICS Summit 2026. Aligned with the national vision and priorities, emphasised the importance of Delhi being chosen as the Summit venue and the need for seamless multi-agency coordination and time-bound execution across all fronts."

To ensure an unhindered event, the LG issued direct orders to key departments and civic bodies to fortify security protocols, streamline traffic management, maintain robust civic infrastructure, and deploy comprehensive emergency medical readiness across all key venues and transit corridors.

"Directed all stakeholder departments and agencies to ensure smooth traffic and security management, robust civic upkeep, and emergency medical readiness across key venues and movement corridors," Sandhu said.

Guiding the administrative drive with India's ethos of Atithi Devo Bhava, the Lieutenant Governor assured that Delhi is completely prepared to extend an orderly, secure, and warm welcome to all international delegates.

"Guided by our timeless ethos of Atithi Devo Bhava, Delhi is fully geared up to extend an orderly, secure and warm welcome to all visiting delegates," he added.

India Gears Up as BRICS Chair

India, which holds the BRICS Chairmanship for 2026, is intensifying preparations for the 18th BRICS Summit.

Meanwhile, earlier, while speaking at the bi-weekly press briefing here in the national capital, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal underlined that preparations are underway in full swing as India, as the chair, is set to host the BRICS Summit.

"We are working to hold the BRICS summit in India. We are the chair of the BRICS summit, and we are making preparations to host the BRICS summit with full preparations," he told the media.

India's BRICS Chairmanship in 2026 is guided by the theme, "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability."

The grouping, comprising 11 member nations, serves as a key platform for cooperation on global political, economic and developmental issues.