Delhi Lakshmi Yojana approval letters will be issued from August 26, CM Rekha Gupta said. Nearly 8 lakh women registered in 18 days for the scheme offering eligible women ₹2,500 monthly.

The period of waiting for women who have applied under the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana has reached another level. It was stated by the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta that the letters of approval for eligible women will be distributed starting from August 26, beginning with Talkatora Stadium.

This happened after about 8 lakh women had applied for the scheme within 18 days, as told by the Chief Minister.

8 Lakh Applications Received Within 18 Days

The registration started online on August 1 and received a lot of interest among people. The scheme was introduced by the government as an effort to ensure financial security of women.

Women who are eligible for the scheme will receive ₹2,500 per month under the scheme. The budget of the Delhi for 2026-27 will provide ₹5,110 crore for the scheme.

Process of Approval Letter starts from August 26

Since August 26, the eligible applicants will start receiving their approval letters officially. But it is to be noted that simply being registered does not mean eligibility or any other benefit for them.

Their applications may undergo verification process for various details like Aadhaar, Delhi voter ID, family income, electricity usage, having vehicle and also government employment/pension. So, the approval letter will be an important stage for those eligible applicants who meet the specified criteria.

Delhi Lakshmi Yojana: Who can be eligible?

As per the rules laid down by the scheme, the applicants should be between 21 to 60 years old and the members of families having an income of maximum ₹2.5 lakh in a year.

They should be also registered voters in Delhi. Moreover, the applicant and her husband or either of the parents must have been residents of Delhi for at least 10 years.

Other criteria include vehicle possession, electricity usage, and receipt of selected government monetary assistance. This program ensures that the most senior woman eligible will receive the benefit. The family should not own a four-wheeler, and the applicant should not be having more than three children.

Verification Remains Vital

The government is verifying the submitted information against certain criteria to avoid any wrong claims. Applicants who have provided wrong information will face certain action, including benefit retrieval, according to the set criteria.

As registration reaches 8 lakh, efforts will move from application to verification and approval. The distribution program scheduled on August 26 will see another step of the process for eligible women.