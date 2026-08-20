A sudden spell of intense rain caused severe waterlogging on key arterial roads in South Delhi, including the Delhi-Airport stretch. The deluge threw traffic out of gear, leading to bumper-to-bumper jams and long delays for commuters.

A sudden, intense spell of rain hit South Delhi and adjoining areas, submerging key arterial roads and throwing traffic out of gear. The Delhi-Airport stretch and several nearby underpasses were among the worst hit, with heavy waterlogging leading to bumper-to-bumper jams. Commuters heading to Indira Gandhi International Airport and other NCR hubs faced long delays.

Major stretches of Delhi saw severe waterlogging, with Airport Road, the Dwarka underpass and key South Delhi corridors submerged. Traffic moved at a crawl as vehicles waded through deep water. Heavy rain was reported early in the morning in Chanakyapuri, Janpath, Kartavya Path, India Gate, Rao Tularam Marg, Firozeshah Road, Delhi Airport Road and the Dwarka underpass.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi, with the weather department forecasting a generally cloudy sky and one or two spells of light to moderate rain from morning to afternoon. Another spell of very light to light rain is expected during the evening and night.

Several other areas, including Jafarpur, Mungeshpur, Najafgarh, Lodhi Road, Narela, Palam, Pitampura, Pragati Maidan, Rajghat, Pusa, and Qutub Minar, are also expected to witness moderate rainfall.

A Recurring Problem

The fresh spell of rain comes after Delhi witnessed significant waterlogging and traffic disruptions during heavy showers earlier this month. This month saw intense rainfall that inundated several low-lying areas and disrupted movement across major roads in the capital.

The Public Works Department received around 15 waterlogging complaints on August 6, with water accumulation reported at locations including Press Enclave Marg, Defence Colony, Kanjhawala and Palla. Waterlogging was also reported in parts of Karkardooma, Saraswati Vihar, Dwarka and other stretches. Several parts of the city were affected during that spell, with waterlogging reported around MB Road, Saket, Press Enclave Road, Rohtak Road, Anuvrat Marg near Qutub Minar Metro station, Najafgarh and parts of Dwarka.

The heavy rainfall also resulted in prolonged traffic congestion on several arterial roads. The recurring waterlogging has once again brought attention to drainage and water-management infrastructure in the capital, particularly in low-lying areas and stretches prone to water accumulation during intense spells of rain.

Advisory for Commuters

Meanwhile, neighbouring NCR cities are also expected to experience rainfall, although Faridabad, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar are under a green alert, according to the weather forecast cited in the current report.

With more rain forecast, commuters have been advised to remain cautious, particularly while travelling through underpasses, low-lying roads and stretches that are prone to waterlogging. (ANI)