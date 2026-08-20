A cloudburst in Rajouri's Rajdhani Panchayat on July 19 triggered massive flash floods, killing four people. The disaster washed away the main bus stand, homes, and vehicles, causing widespread destruction across the hilly district.

Widespread Destruction From Cloudburst

The devastating flash flood that struck Rajouri district on July 19, causing widespread destruction and claiming four human lives, was triggered by a powerful cloudburst whose reported epicentre was in the Rajdhani Panchayat of Thanamandi subdivision.

The cloudburst flash flood occurred at multiple locations in the hilly Rajdhani area, triggering intense flash floods and landslides. According to local residents, the cloudburst was reported at around 14 different locations, unleashing a sudden and massive flow of water through local nallahs and causing extensive destruction.

The impact was felt across several parts of Rajouri district. The main bus stand was completely washed away, while numerous vehicles were swept away by the powerful floodwaters. Several residential houses were also washed away or severely damaged.

The disaster claimed four lives, making the July 19 cloudburst and flash flood one of the most devastating weather-related incidents witnessed in the district in recent times.

Eyewitnesses Recount Horror

In Rajdhani Panchayat, the destruction was particularly severe. Roads were badly damaged, agricultural and cultivated land was washed away, and numerous landslides occurred across the hilly terrain. One residential house occupied by a family of six was completely washed away, forcing the family to take shelter in a government school after losing their home and belongings.

Speaking to ANI, Abdul Gani, a member of the family, recounted the harrowing incident. "On the 19th, a flood hit here around 3:00 to 3:45 at night; a cloudburst happened, causing total devastation in Rajouri. My house was also washed away; the chowkidar (local guard) took down a report, and everyone knows about it, but the conditions were so severe that no one could reach us. We were all inside our house when we heard the roar of the river and the crashing of rolling boulders. We managed to get out of the house somehow, and now we have taken shelter in a government school. My house got completely washed away," Abdul said.

"Earlier, the water used to rise only a little bit, but this time it came in huge volumes. Look how far the river is, yet the water surged all the way up here and washed my house away in the flood," he further added.

Lingering Fears and Vulnerability

Residents said they had never witnessed such a frightening flash flood in the area. They expressed concern over the continuing threat of heavy rainfall, flash floods and landslides in the higher reaches.

The July 19 disaster has left a trail of destruction across Rajouri, damaging public infrastructure, roads, vehicles, houses and agricultural land. The extensive destruction in Rajdhani has highlighted the vulnerability of hilly areas to extreme weather events, cloudbursts and sudden flash floods. (ANI)