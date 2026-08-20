Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has targeted the former AAP government over 19 CAG reports, alleged financial irregularities and the Delhi Jal Board case, saying follow-up action and investigations are underway.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta has once again targeted the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, based on 19 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports made to the Delhi Assembly. She said these reports have highlighted some irregularities connected to the Kejriwal-led government, and added that the government was taking the required follow-up action.

19 CAG Reports Presented in Delhi Assembly

According to Rekha Gupta, 19 CAG reports have been brought to the notice of the Assembly covering several issues of the previous government’s working. The Delhi assembly speaker Vijender Gupta informed that 19 reports have been presented during the recently held three-day monsoon session.

In addition, the session witnessed passing of four bills and discussion of 52 public interest issues under Rule 280. Previously, the government also declared presentation of two CAG reports during the August session.

CAG Reports Raising Some Concerns About Government's Working

CAG reports are prepared in respect of expenditure, department working, implementation of different schemes by the government. One such report on Delhi has highlighted some irregularities in revenue collection.

The audit covered documents from 22 units for 2023-24 and found 145 instances concerning GST, VAT, stamp duties and registration charges, motor vehicles tax and excise. The total of reported tax and fee-related anomalies stood at ₹220.59 crore.

But audit findings alone cannot prove criminal culpability. Identifying the guilty is something which will have to be decided after investigations and through legal process.

Rekha Gupta Makes Mention Of The Delhi Jal Board Case

Ms. Gupta also talked about the Delhi Jal Board case involving former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain. Ms. Gupta charged corruption in the board and said further proceedings were being conducted by the investigating agencies.

The matter had emerged as a highly political one in Delhi, with BJP government making reference to investigations of the earlier government while AAP and Mr. Arvind Kejriwal calling them politically motivated.

BJP And AAP Clash Over Accountability

Since assuming control of Delhi, BJP government has made several allegations concerning decisions and financial activities of the previous AAP government. Reports of the CAG have become an integral part of this political conflict.

According to Gupta, the reports are not only going to be kept as documents in the Assembly, and some action is being taken accordingly. The next important thing will be how these investigations proceed and whether something comes out of them legally.