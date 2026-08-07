Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu reviewed traffic management, noting a drop in waterlogging sites and better traffic flow. He said enforcement against violations like wrong-side driving has increased by 113% with 2,321 FIRs registered.

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday reviewed traffic management and enforcement measures in the national capital with senior officials of Delhi Police and the Delhi Traffic Police, with a special focus on the ongoing monsoon season, the Kanwar Yatra and upcoming Independence Day arrangements.

Monsoon preparedness and traffic improvements

According to the Lieutenant Governor's office, the meeting included detailed discussions on traffic preparations for the monsoon season, Kanwar Yatra and Independence Day. The Lieutenant Governor expressed satisfaction over the reduction in waterlogging sites from 169 to 65 during the current monsoon season, stating that the improvement had led to a decline in traffic-related issues.

Increased enforcement against violations

He also said that citizen participation under Project Sangam has improved traffic management. Officials informed that enforcement against traffic violations had accelerated. According to the Lieutenant Governor's office, action against wrong-side driving had increased by 113 per cent, with 2,321 FIRs registered in such cases. It added that special drives were also being conducted against unauthorised parking.

LG reiterates commitment to safe mobility

In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor said, "Active police presence on roads and public cooperation were essential to reducing traffic congestion, violations of traffic rules and encroachments."

He also said every citizen had the right to safe, orderly and hassle-free travel, adding that no laxity would be tolerated in ensuring effective traffic management across the capital and that enforcement against dangerous violations has also intensified, with actions being taken against wrong-side driving up by 113%, 2,321 FIRs registered, and stricter measures against unauthorised parking.

He also reiterated that visible policing and active community participation are critical to tackling congestion, violations and encroachments, adding that safe, disciplined and seamless mobility has a direct bearing on the quality of life of every citizen, and there will be zero compromise in ensuring efficient traffic management across the capital.