The death toll in the Govindpuri fire rose to four. The fire on June 12, initially thought accidental, was revealed to be a deliberate act of arson. Police arrested a 17-year-old girl who confessed she was instigated by three others over a personal grudge.

The death toll in the Govindpuri fire incident rose to four after a woman who had sustained severe burn injuries succumbed during treatment, officials said.

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According to the latest update, Guddi Devi, aged around 50 years, who was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital following the fire incident, died during treatment on June 15.

The fire had broken out in the early hours of June 12 in a five-storey residential building in the Tughlakabad Extension area of southeast Delhi.

Initially, three people were reported dead in the incident, while several others suffered injuries.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) personnel had rescued six people from the building and shifted them to a nearby hospital with the assistance of the Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS), officials said.

A total of eight people were reported injured in the blaze.

Investigation Reveals Arson

Preliminary information from the fire department had indicated that the fire originated from vehicles parked inside the building.

However, subsequent investigations by Delhi Police on June 14 revealed that the blaze was not accidental but a deliberate act of arson allegedly carried out as part of a personal vendetta.

Police said that after reviewing CCTV footage, investigators found evidence suggesting that a woman had entered the building shortly before the fire broke out.

Based on the findings, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Arrests Made in Conspiracy Case

During the course of the investigation, police arrested a 17-year-old girl from Navjeevan Camp in Govind Puri.

According to police, the teenager confessed that she had been instigated by Sarita, 27, a resident of Girinagar in Govind Puri.

"Sarita allegedly gave her petrol and a matchbox to set fire to a scooty belonging to Deepak, a fifth-floor resident, over a monetary dispute," Delhi Police said.

Further investigation revealed that Sarita was acting on the directions of Niranjan, 33, and his brother Rajkumar, 27, both residents of Navjeevan Camp.

The three allegedly conspired to orchestrate the arson to settle a personal grudge, police added.

Police have added serious charges, including criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, mischief by fire, and lurking house trespass. Further investigation into the case is underway.