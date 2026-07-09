Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inspected Shalimar Village to review waterlogging and drainage arrangements amid heavy monsoon rains.

As heavy monsoon showers continue to affect several parts of Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conducted an on-the-ground inspection of Shalimar Village to assess the waterlogging situation and review the effectiveness of drainage arrangements.

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During her visit, the Chief Minister examined areas affected by rainwater accumulation and interacted with officials responsible for drainage and civic infrastructure. She instructed them to take immediate measures to ensure the smooth, timely discharge of rainwater and to prevent prolonged waterlogging.

CM Directs Officials to Act Swiftly

Rekha Gupta emphasised that there should be no delay in clearing waterlogged areas and directed officials to maintain continuous monitoring of vulnerable locations. She instructed civic agencies to deploy adequate manpower and equipment to improve drainage and respond quickly to residents' complaints.

The Chief Minister said that public convenience and safety remain the government's top priority during the monsoon season. She asked officials to work in close coordination so that waterlogging does not disrupt daily life or traffic movement.

Delhi Government on High Alert

The Delhi government stated that all concerned departments, including civic agencies, are working round the clock to deal with the challenges posed by heavy rainfall. Teams have been deployed across the city to monitor flood-prone areas, clear blocked drains, and ensure proper water discharge.

Officials have also been instructed to remain prepared for any emergency situation arising from continuous rainfall and to take prompt action wherever water accumulates.

Focus on Better Monsoon Management

The inspection reflects the Delhi government's ongoing efforts to strengthen monsoon preparedness across the capital. By conducting regular field visits and reviewing drainage infrastructure, the administration aims to reduce waterlogging, improve civic services, and ensure the safety and convenience of residents throughout the rainy season.