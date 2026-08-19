A viral video shows an Indian man whose uncanny resemblance to Lionel Messi left bus passengers stunned. Commuters were left guessing, 'Is That Lionel Messi?' as the footage quickly gained traction online.

Bus passengers gawked. A viral video shows an Indian man looking exactly like football superstar Lionel Messi. Social media users are buzzing. The widely circulated footage sparked immediate reactions: was the iconic player actually on board?

Within hours, this clip quickly gained traction. Viewers marvelled at the uncanny likeness. The Messi doppelgänger caused a stir among passengers — a memorable moment, caught on camera.

Passengers Left in Disbelief

‘Is That Lionel Messi?’ Passengers left guessing! Commuters on a public bus did a double-take. They spotted a fellow passenger, a dead ringer for the Argentine football legend. His facial features, his entire look, mirrored Messi's so closely.

An ordinary journey became an extraordinary event. Surprise etched on passenger faces. This clip shows Messi's massive global recognition and the power of a doppelgänger.

Viral Sensation

Across social media platforms, the short video quickly became a sensation. It blew past local viewership. Widespread sharing sparked numerous discussions: doppelgängers, the uncanny likeness of ordinary people to global personalities. The incident proves viral content captures public intrigue.

The mystery continues. The Indian man's identity remains undisclosed. But his brief moment in the viral spotlight undeniably amused and astonished countless online viewers. The video still circulates, sparking more shares and comments.

How Netizen's Reacted

One user wrote, “You can just tell him and make videos making him aware of that, he'd be happy and you could make his day.” Another wrote, “Hola Namaskaram amigo's.” Another commented, “Knew he'd be a malyali.”