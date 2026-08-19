Former Jharkhand BJP chief Deepak Prakash has demanded a CBI probe into the state's recruitment exam irregularities. He stated that cancelling 44 exams is not enough and alleged the scam has links to UP and Nepal, beyond the CID's jurisdiction.

Former Jharkhand BJP President Deepak Prakash on Wednesday reiterated that the Chief Minister Hemant Soren government must order a CBI inquiry into irregularities in competitive exams in the state, saying cancellation of exams is "not good enough" to satisfy protesting students.

Speaking to ANI, Prakash said, "It is extremely unfortunate that the future of children of Jharkhand has been played through paper leaks and malpractices. The evidence emerging in the state recruitment scam is revealing how irregularities were committed. How the links of these irregularities are connected to different places."

Scope of scandal beyond CID's jurisdiction

The Jharkhand government has cancelled 44 recruitment exams over alleged irregularities. While the CID is investigating the matter, Prakash said students and the public remain dissatisfied as the scope of the scandal extends to Nepal and Uttar Pradesh, areas beyond the CID's jurisdiction.

"Therefore, I believe that the truth must come out and justice must be done. To ensure that such scams do not happen in the future, a CBI investigation should be conducted, and the demand of the students should be fulfilled," he said.

'Govt avoiding CBI probe to protect leaders'

Prakash added that students are still on strike and continuing their agitation.

"The government's intentions are not clear because this is not merely a case of something being wrong in the system, but the fact is the entire system appears to be compromised. Several government officials and leaders of the state ruling party are likely to be involved in this matter. That is why the government is trying to avoid a CBI investigation, but the government will have to bow to the demand of students and 'Satyameva Jayate' will ultimately prevail for the students," he said.

On Tuesday, the Jharkhand government released a list of 44 recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) that were cancelled following irregularities, amid student protests over the issue. (ANI)