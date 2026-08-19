MP CM Mohan Yadav will transfer Rs 1,750 to over 1.25 crore Ladli Behna beneficiaries, combining the monthly Rs 1,500 installment with a special Rs 250 Raksha Bandhan gift, aiming to make women financially self-reliant.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will transfer a regular monthly installment of Rs 1,500 to over 1.25 crore beneficiaries under the Ladli Behna scheme along with an additional Rs 250 as a Raksha Bandhan gift at a state-level program in Maihar district on Wednesday. With this, the regular instalment and the special assistance combined, each Ladli Behna will receive Rs 1,750 directly into her bank account through DBT on the occasion.

"Raksha Bandhan is going to be celebrated on the 28th of this month...Today, we are organizing a program in Maihar to provide the regular installment of Rs 1500 to more than 1.25 crore Ladli Behnas and an additional Rs 250 as a Raksha Bandhan gift to each of them," CM Yadav told ANI.

Aiming for Women's Self-Reliance

The Chief Minister said the initiative is aimed at making women financially self-reliant and has helped bring positive changes to the economic condition of several families.

"It is also a major commitment towards making our sisters self-reliant. We all know that in many households, this is a very significant amount and it brings positive changes, convenience in many families. Some women have bought sewing machines to generate additional income, while others have purchased cows or buffaloes. The continuous monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 is helping transform the entire economic system of their households and providing significant support," he said.

He further hoped that as the country moves forward under the leadership of the Prime Minister, every family of the women would be blessed with happiness and prosperity.

Strengthening Women's Position

Additionally, the Chief Minister stressed that women often become the 'centre' and 'strength' of their families after moving from their parental homes to their marital families, and that government assistance can help strengthen their position.

"When a woman grows up in her parents' family and then goes to an unfamiliar family, her courage has immense value. She establishes her place there and becomes the centre and strength of that family. If we can provide a little support in helping her become that strength, our lives become blessed. Let us all remember our sisters on the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan. Through this amount, I am sending them my affection and seeking their blessings for our government. I extend my greetings to all sisters," CM Yadav added. (ANI)

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