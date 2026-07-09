The Delhi government plans to install 32,000 public EV charging stations by 2030 under its EV Policy 2026, marking a major expansion of the city's charging network.

The Delhi government is planning a major expansion of its electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, setting a target of 32,000 public charging stations by 2030. The move is a key component of the Delhi EV Policy 2026, which seeks to make the national capital one of India's leading hubs for sustainable and electric mobility.

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Fourfold Expansion of Charging Network

Delhi currently has thousands of public charging points, but the government intends to expand the network nearly four times over the next four years. The additional charging stations will be strategically installed in residential colonies, commercial areas, metro stations, public parking lots and major transport corridors to ensure easy access for EV users.

Focus on Fast Charging

The new policy places special emphasis on fast-charging infrastructure to reduce charging time and improve convenience. Authorities have been directed to deploy advanced charging technologies and work with private operators to create a reliable, city-wide charging ecosystem that supports both private and commercial electric vehicles.

Boosting EV Adoption

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the expansion of charging infrastructure is essential to achieving the government's target of over 30% EV adoption by 2030. The policy also includes purchase incentives, vehicle tax exemptions, scrappage benefits and simplified approval processes to encourage more people to switch to electric vehicles.

Cleaner and Greener Delhi

The charging infrastructure expansion forms part of Delhi's broader clean mobility strategy aimed at reducing air pollution and dependence on fossil fuels. Alongside the rollout of electric buses and incentives for EV buyers, the government hopes the enhanced charging network will make electric vehicles more practical for daily use while helping improve air quality across the city.