The Delhi government has renamed the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) as Indraprastha Virasat Punarvikas Nigam (IVPN) as part of a broader initiative to preserve and rejuvenate the capital's rich cultural and historical heritage.

The Delhi Government has taken a significant step towards restoring the historic, cultural and architectural heritage of Old Delhi to its original glory. The government has renamed the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation, established for the conservation and redevelopment of Old Delhi, as the Indraprastha Virasat Punarvikas Nigam (IVPN).



According to the Chief Minister's Office, CM Rekha Gupta said the Corporation has begun a comprehensive and focused initiative to preserve the historic identity of Old Delhi while equipping it with modern civic amenities.



As part of this initiative, the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Indraprastha Virasat Punarvikas Nigam (IVPN) was held under the chairpersonship of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The meeting was attended by Urban Development Minister and Corporation Vice-Chairman Ashish Sood, Managing Director Sandeep Kumar and senior officials from the concerned departments.



Several important decisions were taken regarding the comprehensive redevelopment of Old Delhi, heritage conservation, expansion of civic infrastructure and promotion of tourism. The meeting decided to accord the highest priority to the redevelopment of the historic Chandni Chowk.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that the market's design reflects its historical identity, traditional character and cultural significance. Keeping in view the movement of lakhs of people through the area every day, she also directed that modern and functional public toilet blocks be developed and civic amenities be further strengthened.

Reviewing the redevelopment of the historic Town Hall, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directed that a major entry and exit from the Chandni Chowk side should also be developed so that the building can emerge as a prominent heritage and tourism centre. It was also decided that historians, heritage experts and experts from the relevant fields would be associated with the redevelopment of Chandni Chowk and adjoining heritage areas to ensure that the market's original historical character and architectural identity are preserved. The meeting also stressed the need to safeguard the interests of local traders and shopkeepers so that a balance is maintained between heritage conservation and commercial activity.



Keeping the convenience of visitors in mind, the Chief Minister also directed that a dedicated control room be established in the market to provide information, guidance and prompt assistance to tourists arriving from across the country and abroad.



Special emphasis was also laid on developing organised parking facilities to make access and vehicle parking more convenient for visitors. The Chief Minister further directed officials to prepare a detailed blueprint for the comprehensive development of the Hanuman Temple at Yamuna Bazaar and the area behind it as part of the larger redevelopment project. She also directed the preparation of a comprehensive redevelopment and beautification plan for the Jama Masjid area and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg in front of the Old Delhi Railway Station.



The meeting also emphasised that the development of Old Delhi should not remain confined to physical infrastructure alone. Instead, heritage conservation, tourism promotion, economic activity, civic amenities and environmental balance should all be pursued through an integrated approach. With this objective, the Indraprastha Virasat Punarvikas Nigam (IVPN) will take forward heritage conservation alongside modern urban development. The initiative will include conservation of historic buildings, modernisation of infrastructure, solid waste management, traffic management, expansion of tourism facilities and other related aspects.



Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said Delhi's historical heritage is not only a part of the city's cultural identity but also an invaluable legacy for future generations. She said development works should be undertaken in a manner that preserves the historical identity, traditional character and architectural beauty of Old Delhi. Heritage conservation and modern development, she added, must go hand in hand so that local residents, traders and visitors alike benefit from better facilities, while Old Delhi establishes a new identity as a world-class heritage area.



Officials informed the meeting that Old Delhi covers an area of about 7.12 square kilometres. The historic city, which is more than 350 years old, is home to one World Heritage Site, 10 nationally protected monuments, 10 state-protected monuments and over 700 locally protected heritage sites. Every day, lakhs of people visit the area for shopping, trade, pilgrimage and tourism. In this context, the planned development of this historic precinct is essential not only for preserving its heritage but also for giving fresh momentum to trade and tourism, while reinforcing Old Delhi's historic identity in a renewed form. (ANI)