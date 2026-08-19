Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has begun BJP’s preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections, with leaders reviewing seats, booth-level organisation, worker coordination and campaign plans.

The Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2027 is already proving to be a top political priority for the BJP with its chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami kicking off his campaign well before the poll dates. In an event on Tuesday, Dhami convened meetings at the BJP state head office in Dehradun in the presence of MPs, MLAs and presidents of districts associated with the Tehri, Pauri Garhwal and Haridwar Lok Sabha constituencies.

In the meetings, the focus was on organizational strengthening booth-wise, worker coordination and strategy making for the forthcoming assembly election.

BJP Reviews Political Situation Seat by Seat

Mahendra Bhatt, president of the Uttarakhand BJP, stated that in the meetings, there was a comprehensive review of the political situation in each Assembly constituency and plans were made about programs and activities that would help the BJP in the 2027 elections.

Bhatt also informed that legislators were asked to keep themselves in touch with people in their constituencies and make visits to different places. The government’s programs that could benefit the region politically and development-wise were also considered.

Programmes for Youth, Women and Ex-Servicemen

Other programmes which were proposed included those for youth, women and ex-servicemen. As per Bhatt, more information on this subject will be communicated separately.

Coordination Between Elected Leaders and Party Workers

Another discussion point on the agenda was the requirement for greater coordination between elected leaders and party workers. Bhatt said that this point had come up during the review of certain constituencies and legislators were asked to ensure greater coordination among the party workers.

BJP States that Manifesto Process is on Track

Bhatt denied any suggestion that the BJP is lagging behind Congress in manifesto preparation following the formation of the Congress manifesto committee. He said that BJP operates as per its own organisation process and the discussions have already started on the issues which could figure in the BJP manifesto.

Analysis of All 70 Assembly Constituencies

According to Bhatt, the party has done analysis of all seats which have been talked about so far. The analysis includes those constituencies where the BJP has suffered losses in the past or it feels weak. However, according to him, the analysis of all 70 Assembly constituencies is not over and Haridwar Lok Sabha constituency still needs to be analyzed.

On the other hand, Dhami also said in his posts on X that discussions on meetings which include leaders from Pauri Garhwal and Tehri are focused on organizational activities, booth level analysis, coordination among workers, and reaching out to people.