A couple allegedly jumped into the Godavari River from Chintchinada Bridge in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district, leaving their three-year-old son on their scooter. Police rescued the child and launched a search for the missing couple.

A married couple allegedly jumped into the Godavari River in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district, leaving their three-year-old son alone on a bridge. The incident took place on Thursday night at the Chintchinada Bridge.

The couple, identified as Dodda Sai, 29, and his wife Dodda Sirisha, 28, reportedly arrived at the bridge on a scooter at around 10 pm with their toddler. They allegedly left the child on the scooter before jumping into the river below.

Locals reportedly noticed the abandoned child crying on the bridge and alerted the authorities. Police from Yalamanchili reached the spot, took custody of the child and secured the scooter. The toddler was later reportedly kept safe with family members.

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Following the incident, police and rescue teams launched a search operation in the Godavari River to trace the missing couple. Their whereabouts remain unknown.

According to police, Sai and Sirisha had reportedly been residing in Bhimavaram and were originally from Velpuru village in Tanuku mandal. Preliminary information from locals suggested that the couple may have been facing severe financial difficulties and debt, although police have not yet confirmed this as the reason behind the alleged suicide attempt.

A case has been registered, and authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Further details about the couple and the ongoing search operation are awaited.