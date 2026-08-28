On Raksha Bandhan, HP Governor Kavinder Gupta offered prayers at Jammu's Tirupati Balaji Temple for the nation's welfare. He stressed the importance of festivals in uniting society and proposed a spiritual tourism circuit between Jammu and HP.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta on Friday paid obeisance at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, popularly known as Tirupati Balaji Temple, in Jammu on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan and Shravan Purnima. According to the press release, the Governor participated in the special Abhishek ceremony of Lord Venkateswara and offered prayers for peace, prosperity and the welfare of the nation. Speaking on the occasion, he said festivals such as Raksha Bandhan and Shravan Purnima embody India's timeless spiritual and cultural traditions and reinforce the values of affection, brotherhood, harmony and mutual respect that bind society together.

Integrated Spiritual Tourism Circuit Proposed

The Governor highlighted the potential of Jammu and Himachal Pradesh to develop an integrated spiritual tourism circuit, citing the rich legacy of temples, shrines and pilgrimage destinations across the two regions. He said improved connectivity and coordinated promotion of these sacred destinations could provide devotees with a more enriching pilgrimage experience while showcasing the shared spiritual and cultural heritage of Jammu and Himachal Pradesh.

Festival Greetings for Unity

Gupta also extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and Shravan Purnima, wishing that the festivals bring peace, happiness, prosperity and harmony to every family. He further expressed hope that the auspicious occasions would strengthen the bonds of unity and brotherhood among people. (ANI)