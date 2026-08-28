Keralam CM VD Satheesan said a study and research centre for Sree Narayana Guru must be set up in Delhi along with the proposed statue. He stressed the need to spread the social reformer's philosophy to combat caste and religious divisions.

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Friday said that a study and research centre dedicated to Sree Narayana Guru should be established in Delhi alongside the proposed statue, stressing that the social reformer's philosophy should reach people across the country and the world.

Satheesan made the remarks while inaugurating the 172nd birth anniversary celebrations of Sree Narayana Guru at Chempazhanthy Gurukulam. "It was announced in the Budget that a statue of Sree Narayana Guru would be installed in Delhi, but there should also be a Sree Narayana study centre there," Satheesan said.

Guru's role in Kerala's transformation

The Chief Minister highlighted Guru's contribution to Keralam's social transformation and said his teachings remain relevant in confronting caste and religious divisions. "Today, Keralam is ahead of other states in many matters. Sree Narayana Guru holds a prominent place among the social reformers who worked for the changes in Keralam. The Guru's gentle words will be remembered as long as the sun and moon exist," he said.

Satheesan said Keralam's progress in social, economic and educational spheres was shaped by several renaissance leaders, with Sree Narayana Guru playing a prominent role in challenging social inequalities.

Recalling the social conditions that prevailed during Guru's time, he said people were discriminated against on the basis of caste and religion and were denied access to public roads, temples and education. He said Guru challenged these practices through a peaceful social revolution and brought marginalised sections into the mainstream.

A philosophy to defeat division

"The philosophy of the Guru is the strength to oppose and defeat the caste and religious thoughts in the minds of people. We should be able to say with pride that our Keralam is a secular Keralam," Satheesan said.

Spreading Guru's philosophy globally

The Chief Minister said Guru's philosophy should not remain confined to Keralam or India, but should reach a global audience. Describing Guru as a "Viswaguru", Satheesan said his teachings offered a way to address conflicts, divisions and social discrimination.

He also referred to Guru's interactions with Mahatma Gandhi and said the social reformer's ideas contributed to the emphasis on social justice during India's freedom movement.

Satheesan said Delhi should have a dedicated institution to study and disseminate Guru's teachings. "My dream is that Keralam should proclaim to the world with pride: 'Ours is a secular Keralam.' A land free from hatred based on caste and religion, standing as a model to the world," he said. (ANI)