The Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) successfully concluded a three-day Table Top Exercise at Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam. It focused on developing a coordinated response to illicit maritime activities in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The three-day Table Top Exercise (TTX) conducted under the aegis of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) successfully culminated on Friday at Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Visakhapatnam.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the exercise commenced on September 9 with the opening address by RAdm Manoj Jha, Chief Staff Officer (Operations), Eastern Naval Command, focused on developing a ‘Coordinated Response to Illicit Maritime Activities in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).’

Addressing Key Maritime Security Challenges

Delegations and maritime security experts from CSC member states and observer nations engaged in intensive simulated operational scenarios for over 72 hours. The interactions focused on addressing complex, non-traditional security challenges, including maritime terrorism, narcotics smuggling, human trafficking and illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Participants reviewed existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and streamlined information-sharing arrangements to enhance collective Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA).

Reaffirming Commitment to Regional Stability

The exercise reaffirms the collective resolve of the Colombo Security Conclave nations to foster peace, stability and prosperity in the region and is aligned with the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions). (ANI)