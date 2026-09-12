Bhupesh Baghel hit back at Himanta Biswa Sarma, telling the Assam CM to focus on flood relief and rising prices in his state. He said the 'double-engine government' has failed to provide relief and discussed Congress's by-poll strategy.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress General Secretary in-charge of Assam Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday hit back at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's remarks against him, saying the state government should focus on providing relief to flood-affected people and controlling rising prices.

Baghel Urges Focus on Flood Relief and Price Rise

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Rajiv Bhawan, Baghel said CM Sarma should be more concerned about the problems faced by the people of Assam, particularly those affected by floods and rising prices of essential commodities.

"Look, I understand his concern, Himanta ji, because the elections in Chhattisgarh are in 2028. So there is not much to worry about there. Rather, he should be concerned about how the flood-affected people here are not getting relief. It is a double-engine government. Even after that, relief is not reaching them," Baghel told reporters.

He further said the Assam Chief Minister should focus on providing relief to people amid rising prices. "He should be concerned about how to provide relief to the people of Assam from the increased prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and sugar," Baghel said.

Nagaon By-Election Heats Up

On the upcoming Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election, Baghel said a series of meetings were being held by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee to discuss the party's strategy and candidates.

He said meetings of the Political Affairs Committee, vice-presidents and Pradesh Election Committee had been held, while meetings with MLAs and observers appointed for the Nagaon by-election were also scheduled.

"All the names that come up in these meetings will be considered and shortlisted, and then we will send the names to the AICC. From there, our candidate will be declared," he said.

Election Commission of India has scheduled the by-election for Assam's Nagaon Lok Sabha seat for October 6, 2026, with vote counting on October 9, 2026.

Former Nagaon District Commissioner and administrative officer Debashis Sarma, along with journalists Lenin Saurav Bora and Gunjan Kalita, formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam on Tuesday.

The three joined the party at a ceremony held at BJP Assam Pradesh headquarters at Vajpayee Bhawan in Basistha, in the presence of Assam BJP president and Darrang-Udalguri MP Dilip Saikia and several senior party leaders.

Baghel said the Congress would send its recommendations to the AICC after the ongoing meetings conclude.

Baghel on BRICS Summit

On the BRICS Summit and criticism of the event by Congress leaders, Baghel questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would raise issues concerning China, including the Galwan and Arunachal Pradesh disputes, during the visit of the Chinese leadership.

"BRICS was started by Manmohan Singh ji. This should not be forgotten," Baghel said, while responding to remarks on the Congress and the BRICS Summit. (ANI)

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