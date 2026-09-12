AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu highlights Amaravati's growing global recognition, announcing its first quantum computer. He cited a Ladakh incident as an example of its fame and praised the Telugu community's contribution to the global IT sector.

Amaravati's Growing Global Recognition

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday highlighted the growing recognition of Amaravati, saying its popularity could make it a globally recognised destination in the future. Speaking at the inauguration of the Critical Care Blocks and Integrated Public Health Laboratories at the Old Government General Hospital in Vijayawada, CM Naidu highlighted Amaravati’s growing recognition and its future as a global destination.

Referring to a recent social media reel from Ladakh, CM Naidu said a person from Andhra Pradesh was identified as being from Amaravati by a local child after mentioning his home state, a release said. He said the incident reflected Amaravati’s growing popularity and expressed confidence that people across the world would recognise Amaravati in the future, making it a matter of pride for Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh's Technological Prowess

CM Naidu also announced that the first quantum computer is coming to Amaravati and is expected to become operational by December 1. He said Andhra Pradesh’s students are highly talented and recalled that the state adopted IT 25 years ago, which helped create opportunities globally.

Highlighting the contribution of the Telugu community to the IT sector, CM Naidu said Indians are among the world’s highest per-capita income earners and claimed that around 35 per cent of them are from the Telugu community, reflecting the community’s strong presence in the global technology sector. (ANI)