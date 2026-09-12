Congress MP Manish Tewari says engagement via platforms like BRICS and Quad is more vital than outcomes amid a changing global order. He states the old order has collapsed and countries must continue dialogue to shape what emerges from the uncertainty.

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Saturday said the process of engagement through platforms such as BRICS, Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Quad and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) was more important than focusing solely on the outcomes of individual meetings, amid what he described as a changing global order.

'Old order has collapsed'

The Congress MP said the existing global order had collapsed and a new one had not yet emerged. Speaking to ANI, Tewari said, "Ultimately, the world is adrift...Therefore, the old order, which was built by the victors of World War 2 has completely collapsed. A new one has not emerged in its place. So, these meetings should be seen as processes, whether it is ASEAN or ARF or Quad or SCO or BRICS or the various other acronyms which are there around the world. Because everybody is trying to move forward by feeling the stones underneath their feet and to see what will emerge out of this age of monsters, as Antonio Gramsci had characterised...We find ourselves in a similar situation.”

Focus on the process

Tewari said international groupings and meetings should be viewed as processes through which countries continue to engage with one another and assess the emerging global situation. He said countries were attempting to navigate the current global uncertainty and determine what would emerge from the changing international environment.

“So, rather than looking at the outcomes, it is the process which needs to be energised, initialised so that countries and people keep talking to each other. Because it is only through the process of interaction that a viable world order will emerge or else we will regress back to the templates of the 17th and 18th centuries,” he further said.

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