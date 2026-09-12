A major disaster was averted in Visakhapatnam as a bus caught fire shortly after all passengers disembarked. The APSRTC bus was completely gutted. In a separate incident, a tourist bus caught fire in Mumbai's Goregaon; no injuries were reported.

A major disaster was averted in Visakhapatnam on Saturday when a bus caught fire shortly after all passengers safely disembarked at the Dwaraka Bus Station.

Providing details of the incident, APSRTC Visakhapatnam Regional Manager Appala Naidu stated that the vehicle had departed at 5:00 PM yesterday and completed its overnight journey, pulling into the Dwaraka station at approximately 7:00 AM.

He said, "This morning, a fire accident occurred involving a bus belonging to the Nellore-1 Depot (Zone 3). The bus started its journey yesterday at 5:00 PM and arrived at the Dwaraka Bus Station at around 7:00 AM today.”

"Upon arrival, all passengers safely alighted, and the parcel services were completely unloaded," Naidu added.

After offloading commuters, the drivers were driving the empty coach toward the Waltair Depot, where designated rest quarters are maintained for Zone 3 personnel. While en route, the driver noticed smoke billowing from the vehicle, promptly pulled over to the side of the road, and alerted local administrative heads.

“On the way, the driver noticed smoke coming out of the vehicle, immediately pulled over, and informed the local Assistant Engineer, Assistant Manager and Depot Manager. Fire engines were alerted right away, but despite prompt action, the bus engine and vehicle were completely gutted in the fire," Appala Naidu said.

Fire Breaks Out in Mumbai Tourist Bus

Meawhile, in a separate incident, a fire broke out in a tourist bus in Mumbai’s Goregaon area on Friday evening, officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The incident was reported at approximately 6:15 PM near the Cheknaka Signal, situated directly under the Oberoi Garden City Metro Station in Goregaon (East).

Upon receiving the alert from a citizen, several emergency agencies were mobilised, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), local police, 108 ambulance services and Metro officials.

According to the information provided by the BMC, no injuries or casualties were reported.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)