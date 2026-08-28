Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik mourned the 389 deaths in Nepal's flash floods, urging swift rescue for missing persons, including many Indians. The tragedy has left 977 people missing, with 288 Indian nationals still uncontactable.

Former Odisha Chief Minister and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik has expressed condolences to the families of the deceased in the Nepal floods, which caused 389 deaths and left 977 persons missing. With several Indian nationals missing in Nepal, Patnaik urged the authorities to ensure swift rescue work.

In an X post on Thursday, he wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn about the death of so many people in the catastrophic flash flood and mudslide in the Bhotekoshi River in Nepal. My thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their near and dear ones." "Concerned to know that so many Indians are uncontactable following the tragedy. Praying for the early rescue of those who are missing or uncontactable since the tragedy struck. Urge authorities to ensure swift rescue of those who are missing and praying Lord to give the families enough strength during this tragic hour," the post read.

Nepal Flood's Devastating Toll

The support and expression of solidarity come as the death toll in Nepal reaches 389, with 977 people reported to remain missing following the Bhote Koshi flood in Nepal's Rasuwa district, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said in its latest status report released on Thursday. Of the 977 people reported missing, 517 are foreign nationals, and 127 are Nepali citizens living abroad who had come to Nepal to visit. Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has established an Emergency Response Team to coordinate search, rescue, information verification and consular assistance concerning foreign nationals affected by the Rasuwa flash flood.

India's Response and Ongoing Rescue Efforts

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) released the names of 63 Indian nationals working at the Trishuli-I project in Nepal who have been rescued amid the devastating flash floods that have wreaked havoc across the Himalayan nation. The ministry said that 288 Indian nationals remain uncontactable. President Droupadi Murmu has expressed solidarity towards Nepal, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Nepal PM Balendra Shah and said India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance. Chief Ministers of several states are also closely monitoring the situation.

The authorities continue to conduct search and rescue operations across the affected districts as efforts intensify to locate those still missing, assist stranded people and restore damaged infrastructure. (ANI)