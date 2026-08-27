Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep grief over the Bhotekoshi River flood in Nepal’s Rasuwa region, recalling the historic Uttarakhand-Nepal bond and assuring solidarity with affected families.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has mourned the loss of lives and the devastation caused by the disastrous floods that have occurred in the Bhotekoshi river of Nepal's Rasuwa district. On Wednesday, CM Dhami has termed the losses and damage suffered due to the natural calamity very worrying and distressing.

Solidarity With People of Nepal From CM Dhami

In his statement, Dhami condoled with the families of victims of the tragedy and expressed solidarity with those impacted by it. He said that the government of Uttarakhand and its people were in solidarity with those suffering from this crisis.

Dhami prayed for peace for the souls of the dead and the wellbeing of those who have been affected by the flooding. He prayed for quick recovery of the injured and hoped that normalcy would come back to the affected areas soon.

India,-Nepal Relationship Is Much Deeper Than Neighborhood

Dhami stressed on the close relations shared between the two countries, saying that there exists a strong bond between India and Nepal culturally, traditionally, socially and religiously. He mentioned about the centuries old "roti-beti" relation between Uttarakhand and Nepal in particular.

The Chief Minister observed that there exists an especially strong link between Nepal and the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand. People residing in the border districts of Pithoragarh and Champawat share a long history of ties with Nepal.

It was due to such strong links that according to Dhami, the tragic events in Nepal have affected the people of Uttarakhand deeply.

‘Nepal’s Grief Is Uttarakhand’s Grief’

While discussing the emotional bond between the two places, the Chief Minister assured Nepal of its support.

“We feel Nepal’s grief as Uttarakhand’s,” Dhami said and added, “Our hearts go out to our brothers and sisters from Nepal during these tough times.”

He also thanked the security forces and volunteers, as well as the people of Nepal, who were involved in the rescue and relief work.

Uttarakhand Ready To Extend Help If Needed

Dhami said that the government of Uttarakhand is closely watching the situation and stands ready to provide whatever help is needed.

He also highlighted the vulnerability of the Himalayan region due to which both India and Nepal are prone to natural calamities.

He said that he was confident that the rescue and relief mission would continue with the guidance of the Nepal government and the local administration, and relief would reach the affected people at the earliest. He offered his sincere condolences to those who lost their loved ones in Nepal, and prayed for the safety of people in Nepal.