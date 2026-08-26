On Raksha Bandhan 2026, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met women from across Uttarakhand and highlighted women’s empowerment, 30% job reservation, self-help groups and over 3.09 lakh Lakhpati Didis.

This year's Raksha Bandhan 2026 saw the special expression of affection and women's empowerment in Uttarakhand, where Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami interacted with women from all over Uttarakhand at the Chief Sevak Sadan of CM Camp Office. The women tied rakhi to the Chief Minister and expressed good wishes for his health and longevity. Dhami appreciated their affection and wished the people of Uttarakhand on the occasion.

CM Dhami Appreciates Role Played By Women In Uttarakhand's Development

Expressing himself on the occasion, Dhami said the blessings and affection of women provide him strength to work for the development of Uttarakhand. Women are an integral part of families as well as of society and economy, he added.

The Chief Minister also mentioned the increasing participation of women in fields of education, employment, entrepreneurship and other areas besides household chores.

Women Empowerment: Central Government Schemes Discussed

Dhami said the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving top priority to dignity, safety and economic empowerment of women. The chief minister also referred to schemes like Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Lakhpati Didi Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Yojana.

He further pointed out the 33% reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, and stated that such provisions are made in order to provide more opportunities to women.

30% Horizontal Reservation for Uttarakhand Women

As per the Chief Minister, Uttarakhand has made a provision of 30% horizontal reservation for women in state government services. He further stated that the state government is making efforts to increase employment and self-employment opportunities as well as improving the financial condition of women. Self-help groups, local products and entrepreneurship are some of the important aspects that would ensure sustainable livelihood for women.

3.09 Lakh Women Become Lakhpati Didis

He further said that 3.09 lakh women in Uttarakhand have become Lakhpati Didis till now. The women associated with self-help groups are engaged in activities related to local products, agriculture, handicrafts and other livelihood activities.

As per the Chief Minister, these initiatives would help women increase their household income as well as contribute to the economy of the state. The self-help groups are especially important in the rural and hilly areas of Uttarakhand where the resources available locally could be used for business.

Self-Employment Schemes of State

Apart from these, he also talked about the various schemes which include Mukhyamantri Sashakt Behna Utsav Yojana, Mukhyamantri Mahila Self-Help Group Empowerment Scheme and Mukhyamantri Mahalakshmi Yojana.

Government is also making efforts towards creating better market opportunities for products being produced by women self-help groups in order to improve their sales and incomes.

Women Gather At Raksha Bandhan Event

Geeta Pushkar Dhami (wife of CM Dhami), Savita Kapoor and Asha Nautiyal MLA, Ruchi Bhatt who is the state president of BJP Mahila Morcha and other women of Uttarakhand were present at this event.

This program had not only the traditional aspect of rakhi festival but also an additional aspect of empowering and participation of women in development of Uttarakhand.