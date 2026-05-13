UCC Promise Confirmed! CM Himanta Says Assam Will Implement Uniform Civil Code

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reaffirmed the BJP government’s commitment to implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Assam. Speaking in Guwahati, the CM stated that UCC is a key part of the party manifesto and assured that every promise mentioned in the manifesto will be fulfilled. The statement has sparked fresh political discussions across the state.0:00 – Himanta Biswa Sarma confirms UCC in Assam.2:00 – Assurance that all BJP promises will be fulfilled.4:00 – Discussion sparks across Assam on UCC implementation.

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