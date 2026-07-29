The CISF has inducted its first all-women Quick Reaction Team (QRT), with 26 commandos completing rigorous training. They are skilled in tactical ops, counter-terrorism, and advanced weaponry to secure critical infrastructure during emergencies.

Mastering advanced weaponry and rapid-deployment tactics to secure critical infrastructure during emergencies, a batch of 26 commandos of the Central Industrial Security Force's first women's Quick Reaction Team (QRT) is now ready for tactical operations and close-quarter battles.

The batch is also trained to handle counter-terrorism drills comprising neutralisation of sudden armed threats with precision and speed-- a significant milestone for the CISF in strengthening the operational role of women. The batch passed out at the 10th Reserve Battalion, Bengaluru, on July 28. The CISF has designated the 10th RB Bangalore as the designated Mahila QRT Training Centre of CISF.

Rigorous Specialised Training

Officials in the CISF told ANI that this first batch of all-women QRT Commandos had gone through a dedicated, rigorous four-week training. "After completing their specialised training, the 26 women commandos, drawn from airports across India, will return to their respective units, where they will be deployed as Women Quick Response Team (QRT) squads based on operational requirement," the officials told ANI.

The force also said that "the inaugural Mahila QRT batch comprises highly trained women commandos who have undergone rigorous, specialised conditioning." "Moving beyond standard security protocols, these commandos have been extensively trained in Tactical Operations & Close-Quarter Battles (CQB) that includes navigating complex urban environments and hostage situations. They are also trained in neutralising sudden armed threats with precision and speed. They have mastery in advanced weaponry and rapid-deployment tactics to secure critical infrastructure during emergencies," said the CISF.

Transforming Women's Role in Security

Congratulating the trainees for their exceptional dedication and outstanding performance, CISF Additional Director General (ADG) Binita Thakur emphasised that women are no longer just participants but are active at the forefront of the nation's security architecture. Addressing the newly graduated commandos, Thakur stated, "This is not just about training; it's about transforming the role of women in internal security." She urged the commandos to serve as role models for future generations of women in uniform.

To further institutionalise this initiative, ADG Thakur inaugurated a dedicated QRT Training Area at the Battalion. This state-of-the-art zone is specifically equipped for realistic, mission-oriented exercises, ensuring that the commandos train in environments mimicking real-world crises.

Expanding Opportunities for Women in CISF

The passing out of the first "Mahila QRT Course" is part of CISF's sustained efforts to increase the participation of women in specialised operational roles. Earlier, the CISF commenced its first all-women commando training programme at the Regional Training Centre in Madhya Pradesh's Barwaha to prepare women personnel for advanced operational responsibilities.

More recently, 22 women personnel were inducted into the QRT wing of the CISF unit at Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), further strengthening emergency response capability in one of the country's busiest mass transit systems. Women Quick Reaction Teams are also deployed at airports and other high-security installations protected by CISF.

With the highest proportion of women personnel among all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), the CISF has consistently expanded opportunities for women through specialised training, leadership development and induction into core operational duties. The establishment of the 'Mahila QRT Training Centre' at the 10th Reserve Battalion represents another important step towards building a highly trained, gender-inclusive and future-ready force capable of responding effectively to evolving security challenges. (ANI)