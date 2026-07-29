A BRS delegation visited the TIMS Hospital and accused the Congress government of intentionally delaying its completion. BRS spokesperson Manne Krishank alleged the delay is politically motivated to time the inauguration for the next elections.

BRS Alleges Deliberate Delay by Congress The visit comes amid allegations by the opposition party that the Congress government has delayed the completion and operationalisation of the hospital despite repeated assurances that the remaining works would be completed at the earliest. Speaking to reporters during the visit, BRS Official Spokesperson Dr Manne Krishank criticised the Congress government over what he described as the prolonged delay in making the hospital functional for public use.Krishank pointed out that Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy had visited the hospital nearly ten months after the Congress government assumed office and publicly stated that 90% of the works had already been completed. However, even after all this time, the Congress government has failed to complete the remaining works and dedicate the hospital to the people. Political Motivations Alleged BRS Spokesperson Krishank alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's repeated statements about erasing the legacy of the KCR government have resulted in the deliberate delay of this landmark public healthcare project. He said the Congress government appears to be intentionally postponing the inauguration of the 1,000-bedded hospital until the next elections instead of making it available to the people at the earliest. Confrontation During Hospital Visit The BRS spokesperson also condemned the police for objecting to the BRS leaders' visit following a complaint from the local Congress MLA and insisting that permission was required to inspect the hospital. Krishank stated that every citizen has the democratic right to visit a public hospital being constructed with taxpayers' money and that such restrictions are unjustified.During the visit by the BRS delegation, the police even disconnected the electricity supply at the hospital premises, an action that BRS leaders described as unnecessary and politically motivated.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) A delegation of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Wednesday visited the 1,000-bedded Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) Hospital at Alwal, a major public healthcare project initiated during the previous BRS government led by former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).The visit comes amid allegations by the opposition party that the Congress government has delayed the completion and operationalisation of the hospital despite repeated assurances that the remaining works would be completed at the earliest. Speaking to reporters during the visit, BRS Official Spokesperson Dr Manne Krishank criticised the Congress government over what he described as the prolonged delay in making the hospital functional for public use.Krishank pointed out that Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy had visited the hospital nearly ten months after the Congress government assumed office and publicly stated that 90% of the works had already been completed. However, even after all this time, the Congress government has failed to complete the remaining works and dedicate the hospital to the people.BRS Spokesperson Krishank alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's repeated statements about erasing the legacy of the KCR government have resulted in the deliberate delay of this landmark public healthcare project. He said the Congress government appears to be intentionally postponing the inauguration of the 1,000-bedded hospital until the next elections instead of making it available to the people at the earliest.The BRS spokesperson also condemned the police for objecting to the BRS leaders' visit following a complaint from the local Congress MLA and insisting that permission was required to inspect the hospital. Krishank stated that every citizen has the democratic right to visit a public hospital being constructed with taxpayers' money and that such restrictions are unjustified.During the visit by the BRS delegation, the police even disconnected the electricity supply at the hospital premises, an action that BRS leaders described as unnecessary and politically motivated.