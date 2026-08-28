An Air India Express crew member tied a Rakhi to a passenger during a flight, prompting a playful “bro-zoned” reaction online. A video shared by Sudhanshu Kaushik shows the festive moment, which drew humorous comments from social media users.

An unexpected Raksha Bandhan moment on an Air India Express flight has caught the attention of social media users after a cabin crew member tied a Rakhi to a passenger during the journey. What began as a simple festive gesture quickly turned into a light-hearted and amusing moment, with fellow crew members joining in and the passenger playing along with the celebration.

The moment was captured in a video shared on Instagram by Sudhanshu Kaushik. The clip shows an Air India Express cabin crew member standing beside a passenger and carefully tying a Rakhi around his wrist, while another crew member records the interaction on a phone.

The passenger appears to go along with the playful gesture as the Rakhi is tied around his wrist. The casual celebration, which took place in the middle of the flight, has since drawn reactions from social media users.

Raksha Bandhan Celebrated Mid-Flight

The short video shows the crew member tying the Rakhi while her colleague records the moment. The passenger remains cooperative throughout the interaction, adding to the cheerful atmosphere.

The video was shared with the caption, “Happy Rakhi.”

The unexpected celebration brought a festive touch to the flight and prompted viewers to react to the interaction in the comments.

Social Media Users React

The video has received several humorous reactions, with users joking about the passenger being “bro-zoned” during the Raksha Bandhan celebration.

One user commented: "I hope she got the gift as well! "

Second user commented: "The white shirt guy pulled the best move to avoid getting bro zoned."

Third user commented: "Cant stop laughing."