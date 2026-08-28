Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary has inaugurated the Karbigahiya-Mithapur flyover and the 2.1-km Mithapur-Sipara elevated road in Patna. The projects aim to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity to key areas like the railway station.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday inaugurated the first phase of the Karbigahiya-Mithapur flyover and the 2.1-km Mithapur-Sipara elevated road, aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving connectivity to Patna railway station, Mithapur bus stand and surrounding areas, the Bihar Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

According to the Bihar CMO, the Karbigahiya-Mithapur flyover, including its approach and service roads connecting Mithapur Bus Stand to Mithapur Roundabout via the newly constructed Karbigahiya Roundabout, has been built at a cost of Rs 249 crore. The Chief Minister inaugurated the project by cutting the ribbon and unveiling the plaque. He also inaugurated the 2.1-km elevated road section from Mithapur to Sipara under the Mithapur-Mahuli-Punpun project.

The two projects will improve traffic movement on the vital route and provide relief from congestion on Mithapur-Sipara, Karbigahiya, Mithapur and Station Road, as per CMO. The newly constructed Karbigahiya Roundabout is expected to reduce traffic pressure in the area and make commuting easier for railway passengers and the general public.

After the inauguration, Choudhary inspected the newly built flyover and traffic arrangements both on foot and by vehicle. He also reviewed the facilities and traffic flow systems associated with the projects.

CM Highlights Benefits for Commuters

The Chief Minister said the opening of the Karbigahiya-Mithapur flyover would make commuting to and from the railway station much easier for passengers. "People travelling to and from the Mithapur bus stand and surrounding areas will benefit from improved connectivity. Commuting towards Punpun from Mithapur via Mahuli will also become easier," he said.

The elevated corridor will facilitate smoother traffic movement and help reduce vehicular congestion on major routes, he added.

The two projects are significant steps towards improving the traffic system in the state capital and ensuring smooth, safe and seamless commuting for citizens, as per CMO.

Dignitaries in Attendance

Deputy Chief Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Road Construction Minister Kumar Shailendra, Cooperation Minister Ramkripal Yadav, MLA Shyam Rajak, MLA Arun Manjhi, MLC Naval Kishore Yadav, MLC Ravindra Prasad Singh and other public representatives were present on the occasion.

Chief Minister's Principal Secretary Deepak Kumar, Road Construction Department Secretary Pankaj Kumar Pal, Inspector General of Police (Patna Zone) Jitendra Rana, Patna District Magistrate Kundan Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police Kartikeya K. Sharma, Chairman of Bihar State Bridge Construction Corporation Ltd Dharmendra Kumar, Managing Director of Bihar State Road Development Corporation Ltd Saurabh Jorwal and other senior officials and dignitaries were also present.