Jharkhand Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey tied a rakhi to Karnataka CM D.K. Shivakumar on Raksha Bandhan. The leaders discussed political issues and detailed deliberations on agricultural and animal husbandry cooperation between the two states.

Jharkhand Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Cooperation Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey tied a rakhi to Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and extended her warm greetings. The two leaders had a cordial and affectionate meeting and exchanged greetings on the festival, which symbolises the bond of affection, trust and respect between brothers and sisters.

"Raksha Bandhan is not merely a festival, but also an occasion that conveys a message of mutual affection, trust, respect and social harmony. The spirit of this sacred bond inspires society and the nation to remain united," Minister Tirkey said, as stated in the release.

In a post on X, Tirkey wrote, "Extended warm Raksha Bandhan greetings to the Honorable Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri DK Shivakumar ji, by tying him a rakhi. On this sacred occasion, we had a heartfelt meeting, and I was fortunate to further strengthen the bond of love, trust, and respect between brother and sister. May the boundless grace of Maa Kamakhya always remain upon him, and may his life be filled with happiness, prosperity, and success."

Discussions on Inter-State Cooperation

On the occasion, Minister Tirkey also met Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge and extended Raksha Bandhan greetings to him. During the meetings, political and contemporary issues were discussed, along with detailed deliberations on the development of the agriculture, animal husbandry and cooperative sectors in Jharkhand.

Focus on Agriculture and Animal Husbandry

Particular attention was given to possibilities for technical cooperation between Karnataka and Jharkhand in the fields of agriculture and animal husbandry, exchange of new technologies for farmers, livestock management, milk production and processing, cooperative models, agricultural processing, and measures to enhance farmers' incomes.

Tirkey said Karnataka has undertaken several significant initiatives in the fields of agriculture, animal husbandry, the dairy sector and cooperatives, and better coordination and exchange of experiences between the two states in adapting such successful models could prove beneficial for farmers, livestock rearers and cooperative institutions in Jharkhand.

She further said that sharing of knowledge, technology and experience between Jharkhand and Karnataka can play an important role in strengthening farmers and the rural economy, adding that the state government is committed to adopting successful initiatives from different states for the benefit of Jharkhand's farmers and livestock rearers. (ANI)